Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Lubbock professionals firefighters association is keeping LISD students warm this winter

LISD Coats for kids drive hosted by Lubbock Professional firefighters association
LISD Coats for kids drive hosted by Lubbock Professional firefighters association(KCBD)
By Sydney Lowther
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As winter weather approaches, the Lubbock Firefighter’s Association is working to make sure students with Lubbock ISD stay warm. The Lubbock Firefighters Association started the annual coats for kids drive for Lubbock ISD 11 years ago with just a few donations.

“It was slim pickens back then kinda small, the first two years were donations just by firefighters,” Captain Chris Kemp with Lubbock Fire Rescue said.

When the volunteers saw the smiles on the kids faces, and heard the stories, they couldn’t stop.

“When we went it was freezing - it was 32 degrees, and I saw kids walking to school in t-shirts, it broke my heart so I said we need to keep this going,” Kemp said.

Kemp said he saw the need across the district and started bigger fundraisers, to give coats to even more campuses.

“Its such a blessing receive something that they might not ever get,” LISD Community Relations Phyllis Underwood said.

But it is not just about a coat, Kemp said, “they get to choose what color they want, they open up the package they know its brand new and get to try it on and take it home.”

Not only do they try on a coat to get the best fit, it is personalized just for them.

“When he got to the room he asked the teacher more than once ‘is this mine’ and that’s the reason they write their name on the coat,” Underwood said.

Kemp says he plans to keep coats for kids going for years to come and hopes to give even more next year.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 people injured in shots fired call in west Lubbock
Police identify victims in Monday evening shooting
Legendary musician Willie Nelson is coming to the Hub City!
Willie Nelson to perform at Cook’s Garage
A Lubbock grand jury has indicted 17-year-old Jeremiah Bush on one count of aggravated robbery.
Lubbock teen indicted in shooting of 19-year-old girl
Lubbock city council members voted unanimously to reject a proposed ordinance to decriminalize...
Ordinance to decriminalize marijuana now in Lubbock voters’ hands after rejected by city council
Long-time Slaton Business owner Rod Klemke has passed away at the age of 81. He owned and...
Long-time Slaton business owner Rod Klemke dies at 81

Latest News

Be a Santa to a Senior program
Be a Santa to a Senior: Home Instead, Adult Protective Services asking for gifts for overlooked senior citizens
Be a Santa to a Senior program asking for Christmas gifts for senior citizens
Levelland Animal Shelter offering free adoptions before euthanizing after it reaches capacity.
Levelland Animal Shelter closed after dog tests positive for distemper virus
Police have said the boy, then 12, shot Matthew Davis several times with an AR-style rifle in...
13-year-old Texas boy sentenced to prison for murder in fatal shooting at a Sonic Drive-In