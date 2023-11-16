Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle Campaign

Donations help those in need all year
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s that time of year again, when you’ll be hearing bells ringing outside of Lubbock Market Street and United locations, asking for your help, as part of the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

The sound of Salvation Army bells ringing signals the start of the holiday season, but it’s important to remember, when you drop a donation in the Lubbock Salvation Army’s Red Kettle it helps people in need all year long.

David Worthy, Commanding Officer for the Salvation Army, says “Whether that be feeding people, providing prepared meals, housing people from mid to longer term, housing foster care folks. It is just a myriad of programs and services that we provide that the Red Kettle campaign provides.”

That includes caring for those suffering from homelessness and providing emergency resources for natural disasters. It put your support directly into the hands of our neighbors in Matador after a tornado flattened that community earlier this year. Worthy says that is why every penny counts.

“You don’t have to give much. You can give a quarter, a dollar, you can give a few pennies. Collectively it makes a difference,” Worthy said.

The Salvation Army understands not all people carry cash and change in their pockets these days. That’s why there is a QR code on every kettle for virtual donations as well.

“Even though the money goes electronically it all stays locally and goes towards the Red Kettle Campaign to support local services right here in Lubbock,” Worthy said.

Worthy says over the last few years, fewer citizens are volunteering to ring that bell. So, you may see more “Silent Kettles.”

“As you walk in or out of that store, the kettle is still there. Although you may not hear the bell, the need still exists,” Worthy said.

The Salvation Army has added locations outside of Lubbock. It will also place kettles in Levelland and Plainview to support work that benefits the entire South Plains.

If you are interested in volunteering to be a bell ringer, please click here. For more information on the Salvation Army’s initiative and donation locations, that information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have said the boy, then 12, shot Matthew Davis several times with an AR-style rifle in...
13-year-old Texas boy sentenced to prison for murder in fatal shooting at a Sonic Drive-In
The Elyria community is rallying around a family that tragically lost a child Monday....
11-year-old dies unexpectedly after respiratory infection
A Lubbock grand jury has indicted 17-year-old Jeremiah Bush on one count of aggravated robbery.
Lubbock teen indicted in shooting of 19-year-old girl
Delbert McDougal Jan. 1937 - Nov. 2023
Remembering Delbert McDougal’s impact on the City of Lubbock
City of Tahoka under new boil water notice.
City of Tahoka under new boil water notice

Latest News

Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle Campaign
Lubbock County Sheriff's Office
Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office warning public about jury duty phone scams
Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office warning public about jury duty phone scams
Nearly 50 food establishments got a surprise visit from health inspectors this week. Less than...
Food for Thought: 19 violations at this week’s low performer