South Plains College crowns Cailee Miller as 2023-24 Miss Caprock

Cailee Miller of Levelland was selected as the 2023-24 Miss Caprock for South Plains College
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Cailee Miller of Levelland was selected as the 2023-24 Miss Caprock for South Plains College during the 65th Annual Miss Caprock Scholarship Pageant held Wednesday (Nov. 15) in the Tom T. Hall Production Studio.

Miss Caprock received a $750 SPC Scholarship. The first runner-up received a $500 SPC Scholarship.

Miller, 20, is a sophomore Business major from Levelland. She is the daughter of Curtis Miller of Amherst and Lorie Marquez of Levelland. She represented the SPC Cheerleaders.

“There are a lot of reasons why winning Miss Caprock means so much to me,” Miller said. “I would love to be involved in more at SPC and this gives me another opportunity to do so. Being nominated itself was huge, but being someone that young girls can look up to and strive to be like is the real reason winning would mean so much to me.”

Kallie Ketchersid of Ropesville was named first runner-up and she will receive a $500 scholarship. She is a freshman Human Development and Family Studies major. She is the daughter of Tanner and Keila Ketchersid of Ropesville. She represented Baptist Student Ministry.

Trista Stanley of Levelland finished third in the pageant. Stanley, 19, is a sophomore Agricultural Communications major from Levelland. She is the daughter of Russ and Shonnie Stanley of Levelland. She represented SPC Campus Ambassadors.

The Miss Caprock contestants also included Marisela Jiminez, Joanna Gomez and Brittan Dobson.

Jimenez, 20, is a sophomore Criminal Justice major from Lubbock. She is the daughter of Erineo Jimenez of Lubbock and Maria Jimenez of Lubbock. She represented Criminal Justice.

Gomez, 19, is a sophomore Business Administration major from Plains. She is the daughter of Rafael and Yolanda Gomez of Aguascalientes, Mexico. She represented Juntos Somos Mas.

Dobson, 19, is a freshman Pre-Dentistry major from Levelland. She is the daughter of Scott Dobson of Levelland and Amee Dobson of Levelland. She represented the SPC Cheerleaders.

Lindsey Sharp, coordinator of new student programs, served as the Mistress of Ceremonies.

The judges were Janna Holt-Day, professor of communication studies; Samantha Goldie, director of development and alumni relations; Emilee Smith, administrative assistant in student services; and Jeb Wilcox, instructor in cosmetology. The new Miss Caprock was crowned by last year’s winner Machayla Parkinson.

There were six contestants representing SPC clubs, organizations or residence halls to compete for the title. The interview segment of the competition made up 50 percent of the total score with casual and evening wear comprising 25 percent. The contestants’ responses to the question segment counted as 25 percent on the judges’ ballots.

For more information, contact Josh Meredith, Director of Student Life, at (806) 716-2377.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the South Plains College.

