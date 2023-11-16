Thursday morning top stories: Distemper identified in Levelland Animal Shelter
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Distemper identified in Levelland Animal Shelter
- The Levelland Animal Shelter will be closed for at least the next month after a dog tested positive for canine distemper
- The shutdown will give employees time to disinfect and sterilize the facility
- Details here: Levelland Animal Shelter closed after dog tests positive for distemper virus
Mexico rejects Texas border bill
- Mexico says a Texas Senate Bill that would allow local and state police to deport illegal immigrants would violate their right to due process
- Mexico said it will continue working with the federal government on immigration issues and not the state of Texas
- Read more here: Mexico “rejects” Texas’ proposal to allow state police to deport undocumented immigrants
Weapons found in Gaza hospital
- The Israeli military says it found machine guns, body armor and other weapons inside the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza
- Israel says it is proof that Hamas uses the hospital as a command center
- Find the latest developments here: Israel signals wider offensive in Gaza’s south, where hundreds of thousands have fled
Senate passes funding bill preventing a government shutdown
- The continuing resolution bill will fund the government through early next year
- The bill now heads to President Biden’s desk for his signature
- Read more here: Congress averts government shutdown, approves temporary funding through the holidays
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.