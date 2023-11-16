Thursday morning top stories: Distemper identified in Levelland Animal Shelter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Distemper identified in Levelland Animal Shelter

The Levelland Animal Shelter will be closed for at least the next month after a dog tested positive for canine distemper

The shutdown will give employees time to disinfect and sterilize the facility

Details here: Levelland Animal Shelter closed after dog tests positive for distemper virus

Mexico rejects Texas border bill

Mexico says a Texas Senate Bill that would allow local and state police to deport illegal immigrants would violate their right to due process

Mexico said it will continue working with the federal government on immigration issues and not the state of Texas

Read more here: Mexico “rejects” Texas’ proposal to allow state police to deport undocumented immigrants

Weapons found in Gaza hospital

The Israeli military says it found machine guns, body armor and other weapons inside the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza

Israel says it is proof that Hamas uses the hospital as a command center

Find the latest developments here: Israel signals wider offensive in Gaza’s south, where hundreds of thousands have fled

Senate passes funding bill preventing a government shutdown

The continuing resolution bill will fund the government through early next year

The bill now heads to President Biden’s desk for his signature

Read more here: Congress averts government shutdown, approves temporary funding through the holidays

