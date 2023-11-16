Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Woman sentenced to 16 years after one dies in Lynn Co. rollover

(KOSA)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A Fabens, Texas woman who was responsible for a car crash that killed a Mexican citizen she was transporting within the U.S. illegally was sentenced today to 16 years in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton.

In July, Raquel Delgado Chavez, 39, pleaded guilty to transportation of an illegal alien resulting in death. She was sentenced today before U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix.

According to court documents, on November 25, 2022 a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash in Lynn County. A Mexican citizen was found deceased at the scene.  A medical examiner determined the individual died after being ejected from the vehicle during the rollover accident. He had blunt force injuries of the head, neck, torso, and extremities, as well as multiple rib fractures.

On November 26, 2022, the Lynn County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding two individuals walking on US 380. A deputy responded and found a Hispanic male and Ms. Chavez with injuries, they were suspected of being involved in the rollover crash and were transported to the Lynn County Hospital.

Ms. Chavez was interviewed and admitted that she called a Mexican phone number and was given directions to the location of a truck in El Paso. Ms. Chavez said when she arrived at the location of the truck, the passengers were already inside. She did not know the passengers, but knew she was supposed to drive them to Dallas. She also admitted she knew the passengers were illegal aliens.

Ms. Chavez was driving the truck and moved over on the highway to let a vehicle pass her, then the vehicle flipped. She said she and the other passengers fled the vehicle. Ms. Chavez said she ran because she was scared and she saw a man pinned under the vehicle.

This investigation was conducted by Homeland Security Investigations, Texas Department of Public Safety (Highway Patrol and Texas Rangers), and Lynn County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Redd prosecuted this case.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have said the boy, then 12, shot Matthew Davis several times with an AR-style rifle in...
13-year-old Texas boy sentenced to prison for murder in fatal shooting at a Sonic Drive-In
The Elyria community is rallying around a family that tragically lost a child Monday....
11-year-old dies unexpectedly after respiratory infection
A Lubbock grand jury has indicted 17-year-old Jeremiah Bush on one count of aggravated robbery.
Lubbock teen indicted in shooting of 19-year-old girl
Delbert McDougal Jan. 1937 - Nov. 2023
Remembering Delbert McDougal’s impact on the City of Lubbock
City of Tahoka under new boil water notice.
City of Tahoka under new boil water notice

Latest News

Statue of Carolyn and Delbert McDougal
Rep. Jodey Arrington honors Delbert McDougal on house floor
Cailee Miller of Levelland was selected as the 2023-24 Miss Caprock for South Plains College
South Plains College crowns Cailee Miller as 2023-24 Miss Caprock
FILE - Alec Baldwin attends the NYU Tisch School of the Arts 50th Anniversary Gala at Jazz at...
Grand jury to decide if Alec Baldwin will face charges in fatal ‘Rust’ movie set shooting
On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: Distemper identified in Levelland Animal Shelter
The Junior League of Lubbock supports several community initiatives and local businesses...
Junior League of Lubbock giving back through Holiday Happening