26 children adopted Friday for National Adoption Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Twenty-six children went home with a certificate of adoption on Friday, welcomed into families ready to give them a permanent home.

We spoke with two proud mothers, both named Melissa.

Melissa and David Hernandez struggled to get pregnant for years, trying to make a family.

“All we hoped and wished for when we got married was to have a family. We weren’t just blessed with one, we were blessed with three all at once,” adoptive mother Melissa said.

The Hernandez family decided to adopt, and they were placed with three sibling boys, Andres, Azriel, and Elijah.

“We were like okay one, but then we just got blessed with the three. We couldn’t be any more happier,” Melissa said.

During the adoption ceremony the Hernandez family had to pledge that they will take these children in as their own, care for them, and know them, but Melissa said, that is something the family vowed to do the day they met the boys.

“This is my couch potato, this one he does his own thing, and my sweet sensitive little soul right here,” Melissa said.

The Hernandez’s aren’t the only ones to have their hands full. The Williams family had a similar experience.

“My husband and I - we went through infertility treatments and it never worked out to have a biological child, so we looked into adopting through foster care,” Melissa Williams said.

The Williams were able to adopt four boys, and Friday they adopted their 1-year-old girl, Kennedy, who is biological sister to two of the Williams boys.

“They’re excited and they’re glad that people won’t be coming over all the time and we get to just be our own selves again,” Williams said.

Williams said if you’re thinking about adoption, it’s important to commit.

“When you’re going through foster care, it’s a roller coaster and you have to have an awesome support system and you just jump in and go,” Williams said.

