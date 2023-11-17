Food for Thought: 19 violations at this week’s low performer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A mixed bag in this week’s Food for Thought. A week away from Thanksgiving and we have several stops thankful to be at the top. But we start with this week’s violations.

Tommy’s Famous Burgers at 117 University had 19 violations.

Raw eggs were above the safe cold temperature of 41 degrees.

Various frozen food items were not labeled.

An employee put on gloves without first washing their hands.

A spray bottle of blue liquid not labeled.

There was an unauthorized person in kitchen area.

Bread trays and a mop bucket were blocking the hand sink.

A can opener was damaged and dirty.

There was no current certified food handler certificates available at time of inspection.

Observed person in kitchen eating food.

There was excessive ice buildup in a reach-in freezer.

Lids for drink service, stored under drink station, splattered with liquid.

Clean spatulas, not in use, stored between 3-compartment sink and wall.

Uniforms stored in a way that allowed the clothing to sit on the floor.

Prep-line cooler soiled with food debris and dried liquid.

Accumulation of dust and dirt on fan shrouds of walk-in cooler.

Accumulation of dust and soot on ceiling and wall.

Employee’s personal items stored above single service items.

Paint peeling from lower wall behind 3-compartment sink.

Mop, not in use, stored in mop bucket in a way that does not allow air drying

The report shows all violations were corrected at the time of the inspection. Now to the top of the list where it’s all sweet news this week. Here’s a look at your top performers:

Sugarista at 3412 34th

Chickies Tasty Treats at 4930 South Loop 289

D’Lites Ice Cream (food truck)

