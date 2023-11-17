Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Friday morning top stories: Groundbreaking today for West Texas State Veterans Cemetery

On Daybreak Today
On Daybreak Today
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Groundbreaking ceremony today for the West Texas State Veterans Cemetery

3 people arrested following house search

Education Savings Accounts vote

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Parker Shofner and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Methamphetamine and firearms found during TAG operation
3 people arrested, drugs and guns seized during Wednesday TAG operation
Lubbock County Sheriff's Office
Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office warning public about jury duty phone scams
Woman sentenced to 16 years after one dies in Lynn Co. rollover
Christy Hartin, Food for Thought, Nov. 16
Food for Thought: 19 violations at this week’s low performer
Kaitlin Armstrong sits with her defense lawyers during her murder trial at the...
Texas jury convicts woman of fatally shooting cyclist Anna ‘Mo’ Wilson in jealous rage

Latest News

Mom & Pop's Barber Shop in South Lubbock offers $10 haircuts for veterans and active-duty...
‘I consider them family:’ Lubbock barber providing affordable cuts, community for veterans
Food trucks shine in this week's Food for Thought 11/16
Lubbock barber shop giving back to veterans
Post couple selling drinks out of restored 1976 horse trailer