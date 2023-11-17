Friday morning top stories: Groundbreaking today for West Texas State Veterans Cemetery

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Groundbreaking ceremony today for the West Texas State Veterans Cemetery

The event begins at 10 o’clock this morning at 4614 East 50th just east of the Loop

The public is invited to attend

3 people arrested following house search

Three people are facing charges after Texas Anti-Gang agents raided a home near 56th and Ave. B

Officers found more than half a pound of methamphetamine and six guns

Education Savings Accounts vote

Texas House lawmakers will vote today on a bill to create Education Savings Accounts

The plan would allow parents to use taxpayer money to pay for private schools

