‘I consider them family:’ Lubbock barber providing affordable cuts, community for veterans

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock barber is helping veterans feel more confident, one affordable haircut at a time. Mom and Pop’s Barber Shop on Highway 87 Frontage Road in South Lubbock offers $10 haircuts for veterans and active-duty service members every Wednesday and Thursday.

Penny Landry has been cutting hair for 26 years, opening the barber shop with her husband, Michael, about a year ago. For several years, she’s focused her clientele on veterans, wanting to find a way to serve them for all they’ve sacrificed.

“We know they’re on a fixed income and we want them to be able to still come and get a good haircut at a price that they can afford,” Landry said.

Michael is an Army veteran, and several of his and Penny’s family members have served or are currently serving in the military. She says they want to provide a place veterans can feel at home.

“I’ve heard their stories. I’ve heard their hardships. I’ve heard them laugh. I’ve heard them cry,” Penny said. “They did their duty to our country and I want to give back.”

Penny says the good feelings that come after a fresh haircut can mean even more to a veteran.

“It makes them more confident; it makes them feel better about themselves,” she said. “It helps them feel like they can do anything.”

Marine Joey Farmer says the barber shop is also a place he can be himself.

“It kind of lets me get some stuff off my chest that I can’t really say to a normal person that’s not in the military, that won’t get the stuff I’ve been through,” Farmer said.

A wall of photos inside the shop honors those who have served, who are serving now and who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. Michael says those who come home return with physical, mental and emotional scars. He says you can thank them, by simply reaching out.

“Saying, hey man, how are you doing today? Little things like that are what help a lot of us get through a lot of the demons that we fight,” he said.

The community they provide includes cookouts every Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Penny says she wants veterans to know there are people here who love and support them.

In December, Mom and Pop’s Barber Shop will offer the $10 haircuts for veterans on Wednesdays.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.