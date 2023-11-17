Healthwise Expo 2024
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sierra

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Sierra, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a three-year-old mixed breed who’s been at the shelter for about nine months.

Sierra is a super happy girl who loves attention and dog treats. She is also smart, so training her will be a breeze. Sierra is up-to-date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Chive.

