Lubbock gallery giving away free books after thousands were dumped by South Lubbock bookstore

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It all started on Wednesday night when a social media post sparked public interest, showing large trash bins filled with books after a local bookstore shut down. Now, a local interactive art gallery is giving those books a second chance.

Viral social media post of books being dumped (Danielle Demetria) (KCBD)

Destiny Adams, owner of The Weird Place says, “Another fellow art gallery director posted that there were free books and we got tagged a whole bunch and it was very chaotic.”

A book lover’s dream led to someone calling the police due to safety concerns and trespassing. Adams and Sam Gaitan tell us, they just couldn’t let those books be hauled to a landfill.

“They just managed to save one dumpster. I believe he said that they dumped eight tons of books. But just being able to save this one that means it will go to thousands of people,” Gaitan said.

Books, records, and CDs are available for free to anyone who wants or needs them. The pair tells us their volunteers are working to filter the contents into categories to ensure all the books go safely to their new homes.

“Fiction, nonfiction, children and young adult books along with records and CDs just so it is a little bit more accessible for people when they do come to look through the books,” Adams said.

Of course, some of the items are not in tip-top shape after spending time in the garbage, but there is still plenty to choose from.

“You can pick up a book for art supplies, just to have in your lending library; you never know. Or just to donate throughout the community,” Gaitan said.

The owners tell us they will continue to hand out the books until the bin is empty or they find somewhere to donate what remains. The Weird Space is located at 3225 50th St. Unit B1. The owners do ask that you bring your own boxes and bins for pick up.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.