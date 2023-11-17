More Of The Same

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temps continue to flip flop thanks to sharp pattern changes.

Highs Today (KCBD)

Today, 67 in Lubbock, cooler thanks to a weak front this morning. We’re a tad bit cooler Saturday, mid 60s. Slim rain chances in the afternoon and evening. Sunday temps soar to the low 70s, before a second front moves through overnight dropping temps to the upper 50s Monday with some scattered rain chances.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

By Tuesday, we’re cooling a bit more, mid 50s. Warming again to the low 60s Wednesday and Thursday for Thanksgiving.

