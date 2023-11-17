Noon Notebook: South Plains Food Bank’s 40th Annual U Can Share

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Its that time of the year for KCBD to partner with the South Plains Food Bank (SPFB) to host the 40th annual U Can Share.

Its happening the week of December 4th through 8th at the United Supermarket store located at 8010 Frankford Avenue.

The food bank is asking for monetary donations over food items due to increased buying power. A $1 donation can provide up to 3 meals.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.