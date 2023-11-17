Healthwise Expo 2024
Noon Notebook: Texas Tech University’s 65th annual Carol of the Lights

By Julie Castaneda
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Carol of Lights event each year is the undisputed favorite tradition of the Texas Tech University community. This annual event, sponsored by the Texas Tech Residence Halls Association, is attended by over 20,000 Tech students and local residents. The Carol of Lights® is one of Texas Tech’s largest and oldest traditions. The event brings together both the Texas Tech and Lubbock communities during its ceremonies.

The 65th Annual Carol of Lights presented by Coca-Cola, will serve as the official closing ceremony for Texas Tech’s Centennial Celebration. This annual event is attended by thousands of students, alumni and members of the Lubbock community and is one of our largest and oldest traditions. This year, the program will be reimagined for a 2nd year with live entertainment, new staging, drone show as well as a firework display to conclude the night.

Its happening Saturday, December 2, 2023, at the Science Quadrangle on Campus. The Carillon concert begins at 6:30 pm and the Carol of the Lights begins at 7:30. This is a clear bag policy event. You can find more information, maps and road closures by clicking here.

