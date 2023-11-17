Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Texas Tech beats Texas A&M Corpus Christi 73-64

Texas Tech beat Texas A&M Corpus Christi 73-64 on Thursday night.
Texas Tech beat Texas A&M Corpus Christi 73-64 on Thursday night.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Berkeley Adams
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech beat Texas A&M Corpus Christi 73-64 on Thursday night.

The Red Raiders had four players in double digits. Warren Washington totaled 13 points, Darrion Williams totaled 10 points, Joe Toussaint totaled 14 points, and Chase McMillian totaled 17 points.

Texas Tech had a slow start, not taking the lead until there were 12:51 left in the first half. Warren Washington made a layup, assisted by Joey Toussaint. Tech led 41-31 at half time.

Chance McMillian totaled 17 points and Darrion Willians scored 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Texas Tech and Texas A&M Corpus Christi both committed 17 turnovers.

Head Coach Grant McCasland took his third win as head coach as they will now turn their focus to the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Nassau, Bahamas next week as they play No. 21 Villanova on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have said the boy, then 12, shot Matthew Davis several times with an AR-style rifle in...
13-year-old Texas boy sentenced to prison for murder in fatal shooting at a Sonic Drive-In
Methamphetamine and firearms found during TAG operation
3 people arrested, drugs and guns seized during Wednesday TAG operation
The Elyria community is rallying around a family that tragically lost a child Monday....
11-year-old dies unexpectedly after respiratory infection
Lubbock County Sheriff's Office
Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office warning public about jury duty phone scams
Woman sentenced to 16 years after one dies in Lynn Co. rollover

Latest News

Tony Bradford JR
Texas Tech defensive lineman Tony Bradford Jr. organizes turkey giveaway
The Lady Raiders move to 3-0 on the year.
Lady Raiders beat Lamar, 61-44, to move to 3-0
Consider This: Congrats to Tim Tadlock
Team Red takes down Team Black in intersquad opener
Texas Tech earned a 56-42 win over San Jose State after closing out the game on an 18-2 run...
Red Raiders take 14-point win over Spartans