Wellington takes down Morton in blowout fashion to advance to regional quarterfinals

Wellington's Noah Cantu celebrates touchdown run against Morton.
Wellington's Noah Cantu celebrates touchdown run against Morton.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:41 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Wellington Skyrockets dominated in the area round on Thursday night with a 70-0 win over Morton.

Seven different Skyrockets found the endzone in the win with all but two coming on the ground.

Connor Bowen and Bryant Tarver each finished with two touchdowns in the game as Wellington advanced to the regional quarterfinals.

With the win, the Skyrockets are set to play the winner of Friday’s matchup between New Home and Sunray next week.

