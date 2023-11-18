Healthwise Expo 2024
End Zone Playoff Scores for Friday, Nov. 17

By Pete Christy
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete, with high school playoff scores and highlights from around the South Plains.

Aledo 48 Lubbock-Cooper 31

Estacado 42 Canyon 21

Seminole 37 Wichita Falls Hirschi 36

Roosevelt 20 Crane 14

Idalou 64 Alpine 18

New Deal 52 Cisco 21

Sonora 42 Farwell 14

Sunray 28 New Home 7

Trinity Christian 41 Grace Prep 22

Lubbock Christian 58 Brazos Christian 7

Borden County 65 Whiteface 50

Miami 42 Springlake-Earth 34

Klondike 64 Whitharral 16

Jayton 58 Strawn 12

Shallowater vs. Clyde (Saturday, Nov. 18)

Silver vs. Lovington (Saturday, Nov. 18)

