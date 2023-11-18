End Zone Playoff Scores for Friday, Nov. 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete, with high school playoff scores and highlights from around the South Plains.
Aledo 48 Lubbock-Cooper 31
Estacado 42 Canyon 21
Seminole 37 Wichita Falls Hirschi 36
Roosevelt 20 Crane 14
Idalou 64 Alpine 18
New Deal 52 Cisco 21
Sonora 42 Farwell 14
Sunray 28 New Home 7
Trinity Christian 41 Grace Prep 22
Lubbock Christian 58 Brazos Christian 7
Borden County 65 Whiteface 50
Miami 42 Springlake-Earth 34
Klondike 64 Whitharral 16
Jayton 58 Strawn 12
Shallowater vs. Clyde (Saturday, Nov. 18)
Silver vs. Lovington (Saturday, Nov. 18)
