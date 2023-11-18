Healthwise Expo 2024
Texas Tech defeats Princeton in penalty kicks, advance in NCAA Tournament

Texas Tech defeats Princeton in penalty kicks.
By Brandon Soliz
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:45 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech soccer took on the Princeton Tigers on Friday night in round two of the NCAA Tournament. The Red Raiders and Tigers were deadlocked all the way to the end leading to a penalty shootout after overtime.

Tech and Princeton matched each other with three-straight goals in the shootout before a Princeton miss. However, Ashleigh Williams followed that with a miss of her own. Tech goalkeeper Madison White came in clutch for Tech forcing a miss on Princeton’s final shot attempt.

That’s when Peyton Parsons sealed the deal for the Red Raiders making her goal and sending Tech into the third round of the tournament.

The Red Raiders will take on the North Carolina Tar Heels at 1 p.m. on Sunday in Lubbock at the John Walker Soccer Complex.

