TTU Goin’ Band live on Today Show Wednesday morning on KCBD

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Be sure to watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 to see the TTU Goin’ Band live on the Today Show Wednesday morning. KCBD will be in New York with the Goin’ Band, so be sure to follow us on air and online. Our coverage begins Tuesday from the big apple!

7:50 a.m. Studio 1A Takeover

8:30 a.m. LIVE from the TODAY Show Plaza

9 a.m. LIVE from the TODAY Show Plaza

10 a.m. LIVE from the TODAY Show ft. Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager

Be sure to watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 to see the TTU Goin' Band live on the Today Show Wednesday morning. KCBD will be in... Posted by KCBD NewsChannel 11 on Saturday, November 18, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.