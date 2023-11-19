Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

5-year-old boy fatally stabs twin brother in California

The twins were fighting when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling,...
The twins were fighting when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. The boy died at the hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - A 5-year-old California boy fatally stabbed his twin brother, authorities said.

The twins were fighting Wednesday when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling in unincorporated Scotts Valley, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. The boy died at the hospital.

“We are heartbroken for the family of these two young children and share in their grief,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Authorities said they do not plan to file criminal charges in the death.

“California law dictates that age, criminal intent, and knowledge of wrongfulness are factors needed to charge a child with a crime,” the Facebook post stated. “Based on the current investigation, there is no indication of negligence or criminal activity by any other party.”

Scotts Valley is roughly 55 miles (89 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christy Hartin, Food for Thought, Nov. 16
Food for Thought: 19 violations at this week’s low performer
National Adoption Day, the Hernandez family (Melissa, Daniel, Andres, Azriel, Elijah)
26 children adopted Friday for National Adoption Day
End Zone brought to you by Wayland Baptist, Raider Pump & Supply and Optimum.
End Zone Playoff Scores for Friday, Nov. 17
Texas Tech (5-5, 4-3 Big 12) returns to Jones AT&T Stadium this weekend when Central Florida...
Texas Tech beats UCF 24-23 on Senior Day
After a social media post of an entire dumpster full of books went viral, the Weird Space will...
The Weird Space hosts book giveaway Friday after viral social media post shows books thrown in dumpster

Latest News

LCU dedicates new Gullo Residence Hall
TTU Goin' Band headed to New York City
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won't take jug of 30,000 pennies