Amarillo High loses heartbreaker in final minutes to #5 Red Oak

Amarillo High falls to Red Oak in Wichita Falls.
Amarillo High falls to Red Oak in Wichita Falls.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies fell in the area round to #5 ranked Red Oak 35-28 on Saturday afternoon.

It was a stunningly fast start for the Sandies in the first quarter. An early JQ Ervin interception gave Amarillo High possession, and the Sandies offense took advantage.

Will Flaming found Oliver Parsons in the endzone for the score as the Sandies took the early 7-0 lead. After another defensive stop, the Sandies offense stayed hot. Flaming aired it out deep to a wide-open Cooper Manning for another touchdown to extend the lead to 14.

However, the highly ranked Red Oak Hawks wouldn’t be kept down long. They immediately bounced back, scoring 28 points before the halftime buzzer to take the 28-17 lead into the third quarter. It was Taz Williams Jr. truly shining for the Hawks with two big touchdowns as part of that 28-3 run heading into the locker room.

In the second half, the Sandies defense stepped up big time. They held Red Oak scoreless until the final two minutes of the fourth quarter, allowing Amarillo High to climb back into it and tie the game up at 28.

With 1:15 left and the game knotted up, Hawks quarterback Chris Martinez ran for a 60-yard touchdown to take the lead. On Amarillo High’s next possession, an interception by Red Oak sealed the victory and allowed them to come out on top.

The Sandies football season comes to an end at 6-6.

