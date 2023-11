End Zone Playoff Pairings for Area Teams 11/19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Eleven teams in our viewing area are still in the pigskin playoffs! Who’s next?

UIL

Estacado vs Decatur 1pm Friday Shotwell in Abilene

Seminole vs Glen Rose 1pm Friday ACU

Roosevelt vs #8 Wall 5pm Friday in Sweetwater

Idalou vs #2 Canadian 2pm Friday Dick Bivins in Amarillo

New Deal vs #4 Stratford 6pm Friday Dick Bivins in Amarillo

Lubbock Christian vs Halletsville Sacred Heart 2pm Friday in Dublin

Trinity Christian vs Dallas Christian 6pm Saturday in Graham

#5 Borden County vs #1 Westbrook 2pm Saturday in Sweetwater

#3 Klondike vs #7 Balmorhea 6:30 Friday at Rankin

#2 Jayton vs #1 Benjamin 6pm Friday in Hermleigh

New Mexico State Championship

Lovington at Portales 2 p.m. Central Time Saturday at Greyhound Stadium

