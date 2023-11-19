Healthwise Expo 2024
Joey McGuire comment on Tyler Shough entering transfer portal

Red Raider Quarterback Tyler Shough
Red Raider Quarterback Tyler Shough(KCBD Video)
By Matt Dowdy
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire has provided the following statement following the announcement Sunday by senior quarterback Tyler Shough that he will enter the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility.

“On behalf of our entire program, we can’t thank Tyler Shough enough for his time as a Red Raider. Since his injury earlier this year, Tyler has been fully transparent with me and our staff on his intentions to return to the field. While he won’t be doing so as a Red Raider, he has our full support as he enters a new chapter of his playing career. During my time with Tyler, he has proven to be a strong leader in our locker room with an unmatched work ethic and knowledge of the game. Most importantly, he is a graduate of Texas Tech University and will forever be remembered for the numerous wins he helped lead this program to the past three seasons.”

Shough, the MVP of the 2022 TaxAct Texas Bowl, appeared in 15 games with 13 starts during his Red Raider career as Texas Tech was 9-4 in games he started the past three seasons. That record improves to 9-2 in games he finished as injuries unfortunately cut each of the past three seasons shorter than Shough expected.

Shough, a native of Chandler, Arizona, completed 62.4 percent of his passes as a Red Raider, finishing with 2,922 passing yards and 20 touchdowns through the air. He also proved to be one of the most-mobile quarterbacks Texas Tech has had in recent memory as he rushed 136 times for 432 yards and eight touchdowns as a Red Raider.

Shough had thrown for 746 passing yards and seven touchdowns with an additional 149 rushing yards and two scores on the ground this season until suffering a leg injury at West Virginia.

