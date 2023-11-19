Texas Tech beats UCF 24-23 to become bowl game eligible

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Taking the lead in the second half and not looking back, the Texas Tech Red Raiders beat the UCF Golden Knights 24 to 23 to become bowl game eligible.

UCF’s offense started strong in the first quarter when RJ Harvey ran 4 yards, putting UCF up 7-0 early in the first quarter. Harvey then extended the lead at the end of the first quarter, putting UCF up 14-0 going into the second quarter.

Starting quarterback for Texas Tech Behren Morton was electric in the second half, passing to Drae McCray for a 15-yard touchdown to begin cutting the deficit to 14-7 UCF. Later in the second quarter, Morton connected with Mason Tharp for a 19-yard touchdown to tie it up at 14. Tech’s offense added 7 more points to the board as Tahj Brooks ran 13 yards for a touchdown to take the lead in the third quarter.

It quickly became a field goal battle in the fourth quarter as UCF’s Colton Boomer kicked a 24-yard field goal to make it 21-17, Tech still in the lead. Gino Garcia returned the favor when he kicked a 51-yard field goal to extend Tech’s lead 24-17.

Able to tie it up in the fourth quarter, John Rhys Plumlee’s pass to J Baker was good for a 71-yard touchdown, but Boomer’s kick was no good to finalize the score.

Texas Tech beat UCF 24-23 to become bowl game eligible.

Texas Tech will face UT next Saturday at 6:30pm in Austin.

Texas Tech Passing:

Tahj Brooks: 24 CAR | 182 YDS

Behren Morton 3 CAR | 10 YDS

Texas Tech Receiving:

Xavier White: 3 REC | 77 YDS

Drae McCray: 4 RED 55 YDS

Coy Eakin: 4 REC | 41 YDS

