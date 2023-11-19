Warmer, breezy Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 40s. Cloudy conditions will continue throughout the night, with fog becoming likely after midnight. South winds will be around 10 mph.

Sunday day planner (KCBD)

Sunday will be warmer with highs in the 70s across the area. It will start foggy across the area but become clear by noon. It will be breezy with west winds around 10 to 15 mph in the morning but increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday forecasted highs (KCBD)

Sunday evening will be mostly clear with west winds around 10 to 15 mph. Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid-40s.

Monday a cold front will enter the area. Highs will top out in the lower 60s and upper 50s. It will be very windy with northwest winds around 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. There is a slight chance of rain on Monday too. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-50s. Things will warm into the lower 60s on Wednesday. Thanksgiving will be dry with highs in the mid-60s. Temperatures in the 60s will continue until Saturday when another cold front is expected to enter the area.

7 day forecast (KCBD)

