Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

2 people and a dog were rescued by the Coast Guard 90 miles from shore

The couple's sailboat became disabled after water got in through a broken porthole. (SOURCE: TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEARWATER, Fla. (Gray News) – The Coast Guard rescued two people along with their dog after they became stuck 90 miles off the Florida coast on a sailboat Saturday.

An aircrew brought the couple back to Air Station Clearwater in a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, according to a release from the Coast Guard.

Both of the people and the dog were all in good health.

Watchstanders were notified of the stranded sailboat at about 11 a.m. Saturday. They learned a porthole in the boat broke, allowing water to get into the vessel and damage the electronics inside.

The Coast Guard was able to determine the boat’s last known location and found the couple and their dog soon after.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver hit a utility pole in the 1500 block of 40th Street during the pursuit, and one of...
LPD: Two juveniles arrested after Sunday pursuit in Central Lubbock
Red Raider Quarterback Tyler Shough
Joey McGuire comment on Tyler Shough entering transfer portal
A motorcycle rider has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a Sunday evening...
Motorcycle rider seriously injured in crash at 98th & Indiana
Former Deputy Chief Leath McClure
Lubbock Deputy Chief resigns, says LPD
Marty Guerro
Burglary suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in Lamesa

Latest News

In a bizarre coincidence, the American Girl company's Girl of the Year doll has the same name...
Strange coincidence: American Girl’s new doll shares name and hometown with real-life toddler
Goin' band from Raiderland leaves for NYC Monday morning at Lubbock Aero
Goin’ Band members share excitement for trip to New York City
Two turkeys, named Liberty and Bell, who will receive a Presidential Pardon at the White House...
Biden pardons National Thanksgiving Turkeys while marking his 81st birthday with jokes about his age
Rakim Mayers, aka A$AP Rocky, drinks water during a preliminary hearing at the Clara Shortridge...
A$AP Rocky must stand trial on charges he fired gun at former friend, judge rules
Health officials said 31 premature babies in “extremely critical condition” were transferred...
Israel battles Hamas near another Gaza hospital sheltering thousands