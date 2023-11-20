Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Earth smashed warming limit for the first time

FILE - Residents of a riverside community carry food and containers of drinking water after...
FILE - Residents of a riverside community carry food and containers of drinking water after receiving aid due to the ongoing drought in Careiro da Varzea, Amazonas state, Brazil, Oct. 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Edmar Barros, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Earth has passed a devastating milestone.

The world briefly smashed the two-degree warming limit for the first time, according to preliminary data. That is the critical threshold scientists have been warning about for decades could have catastrophic impacts on the planet.

The deputy director of the Copernicus Climate Change service shared the data, which shows the global average temperature on Friday was more than two degrees hotter than levels before industrialization.

While this shows the planet is getting hotter, it does not mean the world is in a permanent state of warming above two degrees.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Raider Quarterback Tyler Shough
Joey McGuire comment on Tyler Shough entering transfer portal
The driver hit a utility pole in the 1500 block of 40th Street during the pursuit, and one of...
LPD police pursuit ends in collision with utility pole on Sunday afternoon
A motorcycle rider has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a Sunday evening...
Motorcycle rider seriously injured in crash at 98th & Indiana
Marty Guerro
Burglary suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in Lamesa
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96

Latest News

FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York,...
More free COVID-19 tests from the government are available for home delivery through the mail
Two turkeys, named Liberty and Bell, who will receive a Presidential Pardon at the White House...
Biden is spending his 81st birthday honoring White House tradition of pardoning Thanksgiving turkeys
Jason and Travis Kelce sing a Christmas song for charity.
Jason and Travis Kelce sing a Christmas song for charity
Daybreak Today WX 11.20