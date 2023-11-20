End Zone Team of the Week: Seminole Indians

SEMINOLE, TX (KCBD) - The Seminole Indians are the End Zone Team of the Week!

The Indians are area champions after beating Wichita Falls Hirschi 37-36 in one of the wildest ways.

Going down 30-7 at halftime, the Indians clawed their way back to within 2 with just six seconds left before junior kicker Rowin Donaldson knocked down the game-winning field goal to win the area title.

The Indians were in a very similar position one season ago, area round against Godley, and down 1 pending an extra point when Rowin Donaldson missed the game-tying PAT ultimately ending the Indians season, so this win was vindication at its finest.

Averaging 50 points per game, Seminole will now battle Glen Rose Friday at 2:30 p.m. from ACU for the Regional Semi’s.

