Goin’ Band members share excitement for trip to New York City

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Goin’ Band from Raiderland has made it to New York City. KCBD is following the band’s historic journey all this week, starting with Monday morning’s sendoff.

The Goin’ Band is performing in the 97th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade; this experience is special to Lubbock, Texas Tech and each of the members.

The band members will have a live performance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in Texas Tech history. For some, the journey is filled with firsts.

“I’m excited. It’s my first plane ride ever, never been outside of Texas,” Goin’ Band member William Luck said.

While others are relying on their bandmates for the grand tour, the band has been practicing all year for this moment, but its not all work and no play in the city that never sleeps.

“I’m going to the Statue of Liberty on our free day. I’m super excited,” Goin’ Band member Ryland Clark said.

And band member Quinn Tipping said, “I’m excited to try all the food and I’m going ice skating at the Rockefeller [Center].”

The Goin’ Band is excited to represent Lubbock and Texas Tech’s 100th birthday. KCBD News Channel 11′s Joshua Ramirez will have live coverage in New York City. Viewers can watch their holiday performance in the parade live on KCBD at 8:30 a.m. CT on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.