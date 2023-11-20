Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Goin’ Band members share excitement for trip to New York City

The Goin’ Band will be performing at the 97th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Goin' band from Raiderland leaves for NYC Monday morning at Lubbock Aero
Goin' band from Raiderland leaves for NYC Monday morning at Lubbock Aero(KCBD)
By Sydney Lowther
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Goin’ Band from Raiderland has made it to New York City. KCBD is following the band’s historic journey all this week, starting with Monday morning’s sendoff.

The Goin’ Band is performing in the 97th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade; this experience is special to Lubbock, Texas Tech and each of the members.

The band members will have a live performance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in Texas Tech history. For some, the journey is filled with firsts.

“I’m excited. It’s my first plane ride ever, never been outside of Texas,” Goin’ Band member William Luck said.

While others are relying on their bandmates for the grand tour, the band has been practicing all year for this moment, but its not all work and no play in the city that never sleeps.

“I’m going to the Statue of Liberty on our free day. I’m super excited,” Goin’ Band member Ryland Clark said.

And band member Quinn Tipping said, “I’m excited to try all the food and I’m going ice skating at the Rockefeller [Center].”

The Goin’ Band is excited to represent Lubbock and Texas Tech’s 100th birthday. KCBD News Channel 11′s Joshua Ramirez will have live coverage in New York City. Viewers can watch their holiday performance in the parade live on KCBD at 8:30 a.m. CT on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver hit a utility pole in the 1500 block of 40th Street during the pursuit, and one of...
LPD: Two juveniles arrested after Sunday pursuit in Central Lubbock
Red Raider Quarterback Tyler Shough
Joey McGuire comment on Tyler Shough entering transfer portal
A motorcycle rider has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a Sunday evening...
Motorcycle rider seriously injured in crash at 98th & Indiana
Former Deputy Chief Leath McClure
Lubbock Deputy Chief resigns, says LPD
Marty Guerro
Burglary suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in Lamesa

Latest News

KCBD News at 6
The Dance Gallery School of Dance Arts dress rehearsal.
‘Thrill of a lifetime’: 49 Lubbock dancers to perform in Disney World’s holiday spectacular
Tony Bradford Jr. and Raider Red, the Texas Tech mascot, give out turkey's during Bradford's...
Texas Tech defensive lineman Tony Bradford Jr. uses NIL money to provide free Thanksgiving turkeys
Most businesses will be closing their doors for the Thanksgiving holiday. However, those in a...
Lubbock businesses open during Thanksgiving, providing Thanksgiving meals