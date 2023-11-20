Healthwise Expo 2024
Jason and Travis Kelce sing a Christmas song for charity

Jason and Travis Kelce recorded a Christmas song for charity. (Credit: Getty Images, A Philly Christmas Special, RAK Studios, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
(CNN) - A brotherly duet is shaking up the internet.

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce recorded a Christmas duet.

The song is part of the annual Christmas album that the Philadelphia Eagles puts out to raise money for charities in the area.

Travis Kelce joined his brother to sing “Fairytale of Philadelphia,” a reimagined version of the 1980 Christmas classic by The Pogues.

Travis Kelce feared the worst.

“I’m gonna get just absolutely butchered,” he said.

And he was by someone who posted, “I’d rather hear a test of the emergency broadcast system on repeat than listen to the Kelce brothers.”

But there were tons of rave reviews including one that asked, “What can’t these brothers do?”

Some suggested the brothers add Taylor Swift to their hit, but she is not making the duet a trio yet.

