LPD police pursuit ends in collision with utility pole on Sunday afternoon

The driver hit a utility pole in the 1500 block of 40th Street during the pursuit, and one of two people in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.
The driver hit a utility pole in the 1500 block of 40th Street during the pursuit, and one of two people in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.(Natalie Reyna, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating after a pursuit ended with a collision with a utility pole in an alley on Sunday afternoon.

Police say they got a call about a stolen vehicle shortly before 4 p.m. The driver hit a utility pole in the 1500 block of 40th Street during the pursuit, and one of two people in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

