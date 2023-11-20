Healthwise Expo 2024
LPD: Two juveniles arrested after Sunday pursuit in Central Lubbock

The driver hit a utility pole in the 1500 block of 40th Street during the pursuit, and one of...
The driver hit a utility pole in the 1500 block of 40th Street during the pursuit, and one of two people in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police say a 14-year-old and 13-year-old are in custody after a pursuit in Central Lubbock Sunday afternoon.

On November 19th, a Lubbock Police officer observed a stolen vehicle in the 3900 block of Avenue Q around 3:50 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle drove off during an attempted traffic stop, starting a pursuit.

LPD says the driver headed west into the south alley of the 1500 block of 40th Street before hitting a utility pole.

The driver and passenger left the vehicle and took off on foot, but were located soon after and taken into custody.

The driver suffered minor injuries. The passenger was not injured.

Both the driver and passenger were transported to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.

The 14-year-old driver was charged with criminal mischief, evading in a vehicle, evading on foot and failure to stop and leave information.

The 13-year-old passenger was charged with criminal mischief, evading on foot and failure to stop and leave information.

LPD says the Major Crash Investigation Unit was called to the scene following the crash, and the investigation is ongoing.

The driver hit a utility pole in the 1500 block of 40th Street during the pursuit, and one of...
The driver hit a utility pole in the 1500 block of 40th Street during the pursuit, and one of two people in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.(Natalie Reyna, KCBD)

