Lubbock businesses open during Thanksgiving, providing Thanksgiving meals

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Most businesses will be closing their doors for the Thanksgiving holiday.

However, those in a pinch for food this Thursday may still be in luck.

The following businesses in Lubbock will be serving during the holiday, or will be taking pre-orders for Thanksgiving meals.

Woody’s at 3135 34th St. will be serving a Thanksgiving menu, complete with burgers, philly cheese steaks, wings and more. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Pecan Grill at The Overton Hotel will be hosting its Thanksgiving Buffet. Those interested can reserve their tickets by calling (806)776-7010.

Children four years old and under get in for free, children between five and 12 years old are $24, adults are $55 and seniors are $50.

This family-owned Lubbock business is taking Thanksgiving orders. Monday marks the last day to place an order.

Red Lobster at 5034 50th St. will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Thursday. A special holiday sides menu is available; it includes mashed potatoes, cheddar bay dressing, brussels sprouts, macaroni and cheese and orzo rice.

Monday is the last day to pre-order Holiday Feast To-Go Meals from Golden Corral at 5117 Loop 289. Each meal includes mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, cranberry sauce, yeast rolls, one choice of a homestyle side and one choice of pie for dessert.

This homestyle store located at 5018 Milwaukee Ave. will be providing a variety of feasts this Thanksgiving. Cracker Barrel will be open for regular business hours on Thursday. They will start serving Thanksgiving meals at 11 a.m.

People can also order family dinners available for pickup between Nov. 18 to Nov. 25. The food should be used within 72 hours of pickup.

People can pre-order a Thanksgiving meal from America’s Diner to enjoy at home. The five-course Turkey & Dressing Dinner Bundle is available from Nov. 17 through Nov. 22.

Most Denny’s restaurants are open 24/7, no matter the time of year.

