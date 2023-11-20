Lubbock Christian University to Host Flying J Wranglers Christmas Concert

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) - Lubbock Christian University (LCU) will host the world-famous Flying J Wranglers for a Christmas concert on Monday, December 4, at 7:00pm.

The Flying J Wranglers were a staple in Lubbock during the Christmas season for many years, and after a hiatus of a few years, they are coming back to Lubbock to usher in the Christmas season.

Hailing from the Flying J Ranch in the mountains of New Mexico, this Ruidoso-based group combines the best of classic western music and Christmas festivity.

With classic fiddling, legendary vocals, and the spirit of the old west, ring in the holidays with the Flying J Wranglers.

The concert will take place in the McDonald Moody Auditorium on LCU campus. Tickets are $30 each, and a portion from the sale of each ticket will be donated to the LCU Student Scholarship Fund. The public is invited to come out for this festive one-night-only event.

Tickets can be purchased at LCU.edu/event/flying-j-wranglers-christmas-concert.

Lubbock Christian University is a four-year private, master’s level institution that is a Christ-centered, academic community of learners, transforming the hearts, minds, and hands of students for lives of purpose and service for over 65 years. For more information visit www.LCU.edu.

