Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Lubbock Christian University to Host Flying J Wranglers Christmas Concert

LCU will host the world-famous Flying J Wranglers on Monday, December 4, at 7:00pm.
LCU will host the world-famous Flying J Wranglers on Monday, December 4, at 7:00pm.(LCU)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) - Lubbock Christian University (LCU) will host the world-famous Flying J Wranglers for a Christmas concert on Monday, December 4, at 7:00pm.

The Flying J Wranglers were a staple in Lubbock during the Christmas season for many years, and after a hiatus of a few years, they are coming back to Lubbock to usher in the Christmas season.

Hailing from the Flying J Ranch in the mountains of New Mexico, this Ruidoso-based group combines the best of classic western music and Christmas festivity.

With classic fiddling, legendary vocals, and the spirit of the old west, ring in the holidays with the Flying J Wranglers.

The concert will take place in the McDonald Moody Auditorium on LCU campus. Tickets are $30 each, and a portion from the sale of each ticket will be donated to the LCU Student Scholarship Fund. The public is invited to come out for this festive one-night-only event.

Tickets can be purchased at LCU.edu/event/flying-j-wranglers-christmas-concert.

Lubbock Christian University is a four-year private, master’s level institution that is a Christ-centered, academic community of learners, transforming the hearts, minds, and hands of students for lives of purpose and service for over 65 years. For more information visit www.LCU.edu.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Raider Quarterback Tyler Shough
Joey McGuire comment on Tyler Shough entering transfer portal
The driver hit a utility pole in the 1500 block of 40th Street during the pursuit, and one of...
LPD police pursuit ends in collision with utility pole on Sunday afternoon
A motorcycle rider has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a Sunday evening...
Motorcycle rider seriously injured in crash at 98th & Indiana
Marty Guerro
Burglary suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in Lamesa
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96

Latest News

The 2023 Carol of Lights® ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 2, with the traditional...
Noon Notebook: Texas Tech University’s 65th annual Carol of the Lights
Noon Notebook: Texas Tech University's 65th annual Carol of Lights
South Plains Food Bank
Noon Notebook: South Plains Food Bank’s 40th Annual U Can Share
Noon Notebook: South Plains Food Bank's 40th annual U Can Share