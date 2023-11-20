Healthwise Expo 2024
Man accused of setting fire to Clovis Walmart indicted by grand jury

Jimmy Guillen, indicted by Curry County Grand Jury for charges related to Walmart fire (Source: Ninth Judicial District Attorney's Office)(Ninth Judicial District Attorney's Office)
By Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - A Curry County Grand Jury has indicted the man accused of setting fire to the Clovis Walmart.

The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced today a Curry County Grand Jury indicted 59-year-old Jimmy Guillen on charges of arson, aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence and felon in possession with a firearm.

The charges stem from September 3 when a fire engulfed the Walmart in Clovis, causing $42 million worth of damage.

At a pretrial detention hearing, officials say the judge found him to be dangerous and a threat to the community. He will stay in jail until trial.

He faces 25 and a half years in prison if convicted on all counts.

He will be arraigned in the next two weeks.

