Texas Tech defensive lineman Tony Bradford Jr. uses NIL money to provide free Thanksgiving turkeys

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a Texas Tech football win on Saturday and ahead of a big game against Texas later this week, one player is still finding time to support the Lubbock community. Tony Bradford Jr. displayed the true meaning of gratitude and generosity on Monday.

“It’s been something that I have been wanting to do for a long time and it’s finally happening,” Bradford said.

Bradford, a Texas Tech defensive lineman, spent Saturday in the trenches on the gridiron, but between games, practice and watching film, the Red Raider tells us he is always looking for ways to give back to the community.

“I just never had the finances but thanks to the Matador Club and me being responsible for my NIL money I finally saved up enough money,” Bradford said.

Bradford, better known in Lubbock as “the mayor” for his community service, used that money to provide 100 turkeys to hand out for Thanksgiving. United Supermarkets pitched in another 100 to the 100 Black Men of West Texas, which partnered with Bradford for the donation drive, and of course, Bradford’s teammates helped as well.

“This community has supported me throughout my entire years here at Tech and I just want them to understand we as Red Raider athletes we love them, we understand that they support us and we just want to do our part and show them that we love and support them,” Bradford said.

The Red Raiders won’t get to spend this Thanksgiving with their families because they face Texas on Friday. Bradford tells us giving back to his home away from home is just one of the many things he is thankful for this season.

“I am thankful for life, I am thankful for my family, I am thankful for my friends, I am thankful for Lubbock, I am thankful for everyone who helped put this thing together. Without the help of so many generous people and organizations, I would not be here right now. I am just so glad to be able to do this,” Bradford said.

