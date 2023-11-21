Countdown to South Plains Thanksgiving

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Following today’s wind, our local weather will be rather mild for the holiday. Changes, however, will soon follow.

The wind this morning, northerly 20 to 30 mph with occasional stronger gusts, will continue through early afternoon. After that it should gradually decrease, down to about 10 to 20 mph around mid- to late afternoon. Winds will become light heading into the evening.

Windy, sunny, and cool today - though quite chilly if you are exposed to the wind. (KCBD First Alert)

Today otherwise will be sunny and cool, though quite chilly if you are exposed to the wind. Temperatures will peak in the 50s for the most part. That’s about five degrees below the average for the time of the year.

Winds will remain light tonight, and under a clear sky, it will get cold. Lows at or below freezing are in store for the entire viewing area.

I expect tomorrow, Wednesday, to be the mildest day of the week. Even with early morning lows generally below freezing. It will be sunny, winds will be light, temperatures will peak near to slightly above average for the time of year.

Thanksgiving Day will be dry with a fair and cold morning, a mostly sunny and slightly breezy afternoon. (KCBD First Alert)

Thanksgiving temperatures in the Lubbock area will range from near freezing in the morning to the mid-60s in the afternoon. It will be mostly sunny with clouds moving in late in the day. I expect just a slight breeze in the afternoon. Not bad for the time of year.

I’ll post a video of the entire week’s outlook by noon today on my “Steve Divine KCBD” Facebook page.

Cold air will begin returning to West Texas Friday with colder air Saturday and even colder Sunday. Around Lubbock, Black Friday temperatures will range from the mid-30s in the early morning to the mid-50s in the early afternoon.

There is a slight chance of light showers in our area this weekend. More in the story. (KCBD First Alert)

As temperatures drop and clouds roll in, there is a slight chance of light showers this weekend. While the chance is slight, in addition to light rain there may be some light wintry showers at times. Currently, little if any wintry accumulation is expected.

