‘Fight Another Day’: West Texas women create mental health nonprofit

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Suicide is the second leading cause of death for Texans ages 10-24 years old. A group of West Texas women are working to change those numbers by connecting kids and young adults to mental health resources.

Texas Tech junior Megan Moore created the nonprofit Fight Another Day. Its members travel to schools in the area, raising awareness about suicide prevention and sharing their own battles.

Moore tells her story surrounding mental health and thoughts of taking her own life. It’s something she says was missing when she needed help the most.

“Towards the end of my high school career and beginning of college, I started having a lot of struggles with mental health and my school never talked about it,” Moore said. “So, I thought I was going crazy for the longest time, I didn’t know where to go for help.”

Counselor Alicia Albus helps answer questions teens may have about when to seek professional help and the signs to look out for.

“Self-esteem is always a big one. No one loves themself, at least not every day. When you keep it to yourself, it usually tends to multiply and feel bigger and heavier, and that can turn into other issues, anxiety, depression, typically,” Albus said.

The Fight Another Day website includes links to mental health resources, like counselors in the area and hotlines to call in times of crisis.

Vice President Kim Cato says she doesn’t want anyone to feel alone.

“I often wish that there would have been someone to tell me that what you’re feeling is normal, and what you’re feeling is ok, and what you’re going through is ok and here are some resources,” Cato said.

Moore says there’s power in your story, and you can help tear down the stigma surrounding mental illness.

“I feel like the more we talk about it, the less people will be like, ‘oh, like this is something I have to really keep to myself’ and they will maybe take take that step and go to counseling,” she said.

Fight Another Day is looking for more student bodies to reach. School administrators can contact them at FightAnotherDay.org.

The organization also launched a podcast discussing mental health, called Another Day in the Fight. It’s available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.