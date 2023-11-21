Frigid tonight, then wamer, less windy Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We are getting to the point in the year where warmer just means high temperatures in the 60s.

This evening, however, temperatures will linger in the 40s until around 10 p.m. Northwest winds will finally start to calm down around 5 to 10 mph. Clear skies are expected tonight and overnight temperatures will plummet into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Forecast lows (KCBD)

Definitely a colder start to your Wednesday but the good news is it will warm into the 60s across the area. Sunny conditions are expected with light west winds around 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday night will be cold again with lows dropping into the lower 30s. Expect mostly clear skies for your Thanksgiving Eve. South winds will be around 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming west after midnight.

Thanksgiving Day will be nice, with high temperatures in the mid-60s and sunny skies. Southwest winds will be light just around 5 to 10 mph. Friday and Saturday will be cooler again with highs in the 50s. Another front will enter the area Sunday dropping highs into 40s for Sunday and Monday. There may be a few isolated showers behind the front on Saturday night into Sunday morning. Tuesday will slightly warm into the upper 50s.

7 day forecast (KCBD)

