KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mollie

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Mollie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a four-year-old pit mix.

She’s a gentle, easy-going, sweet girl who loves to snuggle. Mollie is up-to-date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sierra.

