Levelland Police Department earns TPCA law enforcement accreditation certificate
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Levelland Police Department along with Police Chief Albert Garcia were recognized on Monday for achieving accreditation.
The certificate of accreditation was awarded by the Texas Police Chiefs Association. The Levelland city hall Facebook page shared a post recognizing the department and Garcia for the years of work completed to earn the honor.
