Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Levelland Police Department earns TPCA law enforcement accreditation certificate

Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia
Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Levelland Police Department along with Police Chief Albert Garcia were recognized on Monday for achieving accreditation.

The certificate of accreditation was awarded by the Texas Police Chiefs Association. The Levelland city hall Facebook page shared a post recognizing the department and Garcia for the years of work completed to earn the honor.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver hit a utility pole in the 1500 block of 40th Street during the pursuit, and one of...
LPD: Two juveniles arrested after Sunday pursuit in Central Lubbock
Red Raider Quarterback Tyler Shough
Joey McGuire comment on Tyler Shough entering transfer portal
Lubbock Police Department
Lubbock police investigating after body found in west Lubbock
A motorcycle rider has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a Sunday evening...
Motorcycle rider seriously injured in crash at 98th & Indiana
Former Deputy Chief Leath McClure
Lubbock Deputy Chief resigns, says LPD

Latest News

Fight Another Day works to raise awareness about mental health resources and suicide prevention...
‘Fight Another Day’: West Texas women create mental health nonprofit
‘FIGHT ANOTHER DAY’: West Texas women create mental health nonprofit
Lubbock Police Department
Lubbock police investigating after body found in west Lubbock
Tony Bradford Jr. and Raider Red, the Texas Tech mascot, give out turkey's during Bradford's...
Texas Tech defensive lineman Tony Bradford Jr. uses NIL money to provide free Thanksgiving turkeys