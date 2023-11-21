LPD adjusting call response to traffic crashes

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In an effort to reduce the number of calls for service and respond to higher priority calls more quickly, the Lubbock Police Department will be adjusting the call response to certain traffic crashes on January 1, 2024.

If you are involved in a minor traffic crash with no injuries, involved parties will exchange and complete a CR-2, or Blue form, in lieu of waiting for an officer to respond. A CR-2, or Blue Form, is a Driver’s Crash Report completed by persons involved in the traffic crash. The CR-2 is currently available on the LPD website, all three Division Stations and at LPD Headquarters.

Over the last four years we’ve responded to more than 48,000 crashes. Out of those nearly 3,000 ended with citizen’s filling out their own CR-2 Form. For the remaining 45,000 crashes, LPD Officers filed the State of Texas Peace Officer’s crash report.

Currently LPD Officers respond to almost all crashes reported in the City of Lubbock. When we breakdown what that means for department resources, we found it takes about one hour for an officer to gather the appropriate information and complete their report. That’s more than 1,922 days’ worth of time.

With the growth we’ve seen in the Hub City, we’re reaching a tipping-point where in order for us to respond as quickly as possible to life-threatening situations, we need your help in reducing the amount of lower priority calls we respond to, specifically minor traffic crashes.

So, in order to reduce the number of calls for service and the amount of time our officers spend on those minor crashes, beginning January 1, 2024 we will adjust the call response to certain traffic crashes.

Officers will continue to respond to and file a CR-3 report for all crashes involving injury or death.

Officers will also respond if any driver does not have a driver’s license or proof of insurance or the crash is blocking the roadway. Remember, drivers are required to remove drivable vehicles from the roadway.

If there are no injuries, officers will block traffic until the vehicles have been towed or removed. Officers will then assist in the exchange of information and provide access to a CR-2 Form.

Officers will respond to crashes and file reports when it involves a hit and run or other crime, like a DWI or Evading. Crashes, including hit-and-runs, must be reported to LPD within 24 hours of the crime or its discovery in order for us to investigate and file a report.

Officers will respond to crashes and file a report when it involves property owned by the government, utility companies or if a vehicle is transporting hazardous materials. This is not a common occurrence, but we feel it is important to report these incidents to the State.

Officers will not respond to crashes without injuries when there are no other crimes involved.

Those involved in minor traffic crashes can go to the nearest Patrol Division Station, LPD Headquarters or to our website, www.LubbockPolice.com to get a CR-2 Form (Blue Form).

Once you have filled out your CR-2 Form, all you have to do is submit it to your insurance company to file a claim. We know it’s a common belief we determine fault in traffic crashes, however, this is not the case. LPD only determines the contributing factors which led to the crash.

The above information was provided by the Lubbock Police Department.