Lubbock Animal Shelter asking for fosters to give animals a home for the holidays

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As we approach the holiday season there are many organizations and fundraisers raising awareness for those in need. However, often times the voiceless in our community are overlooked. The Lubbock Animal Shelter tells us those animals could use your generosity this holiday season.

Director of Lubbock Animal Services Steven Greene said, “We have over 350 dogs here, so we have a dog that will fit your lifestyle.”

As most of us get ready to head home to our families for the holidays, there is a shelter full of four-legged friends who aren’t as fortunate. Some of them are spending their second holiday season in a kennel.

“We do have a dog that has been here about a year just in the general population, a couple more that have been here for eight to nine months those animals just need to find a home, they really need a person to love and just give their unconditional love to,” Greene said.

Greene says he understands that adoption isn’t for everyone, which is why the shelter is just asking you to consider fostering those furry friends for a day or two.

“It gives the animals some enrichment, some time out of here, time to destress. It also gives us an idea of how they do things whether it’s riding in a vehicle, or it’s (walking) on a leash. How they perform in a home or around other animals, around children and any of that information helps us find that perfect adopter,” Greene said.

Greene says this is also a great way for you to get to know an animal before you commit to gifting one to someone for the holidays or maybe you just don’t want to be alone this holiday season, something you have in common with the shelter dogs and cats.

“It would be a great benefit for people who are lonely, maybe they just lost a loved one or maybe they are in college and far from home. That pet may be just what you need,” Greene said.

Anyone who would like to be a home for the holidays to those four-legged friends is encouraged to visit the shelter to meet them in person.

“To go home for a weekend or a holiday would just be more than most of these animals would ever expect and it would be so beneficial to them,” Greene said.

LAS has adjusted its hours for the holiday. The shelter will be closed on Thursday and Friday and LAS field operations will be operating every day. To meet the animals you can visit the shelter located at 3323 SE Loop 289, Lubbock, TX 79404.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.