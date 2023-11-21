Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Lubbock police investigating after body found in west Lubbock

Lubbock Police Department
Lubbock Police Department(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating after a body was found in west Lubbock.

Just after 4 p.m. on Monday, LPD officers responded to the 7300 block of 25th Street for reports of a dead person.

Police stated there is no threat to the public. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver hit a utility pole in the 1500 block of 40th Street during the pursuit, and one of...
LPD: Two juveniles arrested after Sunday pursuit in Central Lubbock
Red Raider Quarterback Tyler Shough
Joey McGuire comment on Tyler Shough entering transfer portal
A motorcycle rider has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a Sunday evening...
Motorcycle rider seriously injured in crash at 98th & Indiana
Former Deputy Chief Leath McClure
Lubbock Deputy Chief resigns, says LPD
Marty Guerro
Burglary suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in Lamesa

Latest News

Tony Bradford Jr. and Raider Red, the Texas Tech mascot, give out turkey's during Bradford's...
Texas Tech defensive lineman Tony Bradford Jr. uses NIL money to provide free Thanksgiving turkeys
The Dance Gallery School of Dance Arts dress rehearsal.
‘Thrill of a lifetime’: 49 Lubbock dancers to perform in Disney World’s holiday spectacular
Texas Tech defensive lineman Tony Bradford Jr. uses NIL money to provide free Thanksgiving turkeys
‘Thrill of a lifetime’: 49 Lubbock dancers to perform in Disney World’s holiday spectacular