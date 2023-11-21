Lubbock police investigating after body found in west Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is investigating after a body was found in west Lubbock.

Just after 4 p.m. on Monday, LPD officers responded to the 7300 block of 25th Street for reports of a dead person.

Police stated there is no threat to the public. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.