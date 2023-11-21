Healthwise Expo 2024
Texas Tech closes out regular season on the road against Texas

Texas Tech football helmet
Texas Tech football helmet(KCBD, Zach Fox)
By Brandon Soliz
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-5, 5-3 Big 12) are coming off of a close 24-23 win against Central Florida that locked up a bowl appearance for the 41st time in school history. However, there’s still one more game before the postseason comes around and that’s against No. 7 Texas.

The Longhorns (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) took down Iowa State last Saturday 26-16. This matchup marks the final time the Red Raiders and Longhorns will faceoff as Texas heads to the SEC next season.

Overall, both teams have played each other 72 times and this meeting will be the 64th-consecutive year the two have played. The Longhorns hold the series lead 54-18 over the Red Raiders. Only two of those games have gone into overtime including last year’s game in Lubbock, which Tech won 37-34.

History isn’t trending towards Tech’s side, though. The Red Raiders haven’t won back-to-back games over the Longhorns since 1997 and 1998.

Joey McGuire has led the Red Raiders to a 6-1 record in the month of November since taking over as head coach. According to Tech Athletics, he joins Mike Leach as the second coach to take Tech to consecutive bowl games.

Offensively, the Red Raiders rank 52nd in the FBS in total offense compared to Texas at 15th. The Red Raiders saw a career-performance from running back Tahj Brooks against UCF. Brooks rushed for a career-high 182 yards on the ground last weekend for his eighth 100-yard game in the last nine contests.

He’ll be up against a stout Texas run defense as they rank 4th nationally allowing on average 82.7 yards per game on the ground to opponents.

Tech and Texas will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in Austin. The game will be televised live on ABC.

