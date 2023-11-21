Texas Tech holds off UTSA, 63-58

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders improved to 5-0 on Monday after defeating UTSA, 63-58, inside the United Supermarkets Arena.

Texas Tech forced 31 turnovers, scoring 30 points off of them while being outrebounded 43-30.

Bailey Maupin led the way with 18 points, six rebounds and three assists. Jasmine Shavers joined her in double figures with 15 points and a pair of rebounds and assists.

Now undefeated to start the regular season, Tech will now battle Rutgers (3-3) on Friday in the Las Vegas Thanksgiving Classic at 8:30 p.m. They will then face Santa Clara on Saturday before coming back home Nov. 29 when they host UC Irvine.

