Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Texas Tech holds off UTSA, 63-58

Texas Tech Lady Raider Ashley Chevalier runs down the court against UTSA.
Texas Tech Lady Raider Ashley Chevalier runs down the court against UTSA.(KCBD, Zach Fox)
By Zach Fox
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders improved to 5-0 on Monday after defeating UTSA, 63-58, inside the United Supermarkets Arena.

Texas Tech forced 31 turnovers, scoring 30 points off of them while being outrebounded 43-30.

Bailey Maupin led the way with 18 points, six rebounds and three assists. Jasmine Shavers joined her in double figures with 15 points and a pair of rebounds and assists.

Now undefeated to start the regular season, Tech will now battle Rutgers (3-3) on Friday in the Las Vegas Thanksgiving Classic at 8:30 p.m.  They will then face Santa Clara on Saturday before coming back home Nov. 29 when they host UC Irvine.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver hit a utility pole in the 1500 block of 40th Street during the pursuit, and one of...
LPD: Two juveniles arrested after Sunday pursuit in Central Lubbock
Red Raider Quarterback Tyler Shough
Joey McGuire comment on Tyler Shough entering transfer portal
A motorcycle rider has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a Sunday evening...
Motorcycle rider seriously injured in crash at 98th & Indiana
Former Deputy Chief Leath McClure
Lubbock Deputy Chief resigns, says LPD
Marty Guerro
Burglary suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in Lamesa

Latest News

Tony Bradford Jr. and Raider Red, the Texas Tech mascot, give out turkey's during Bradford's...
Texas Tech defensive lineman Tony Bradford Jr. uses NIL money to provide free Thanksgiving turkeys
Be sure to watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 to see the TTU Goin’ Band live on the Today Show Wednesday...
KCBD following TTU Goin’ Band to NYC for Macy’s parade, Today Show
Tyler Shough entering transfer portal
In front of yet another record-breaking crowd (2558), the second-seeded Texas Tech Women’s...
TTU women’s soccer drops NCAA Third Round heartbreaker to UNC, 1-0