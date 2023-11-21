Tuesday morning top stories: Police investigating body found in West Lubbock
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Body found in West Lubbock
- An investigation is underway into a body found yesterday near 25th and Urbana
- Police have not identified the body of how they died
- Get updates here: Police investigating after body found in West Lubbock
Man indicted for Clovis Walmart fire
- A Curry County grand jury indicted Jimmy Guillen for arson and aggravated robbery
- Police say the fire caused $42 million in damage
- Full story here: Man accused of setting fire to Clovis Walmart indicted by grand jury
Thanksgiving travel rush
- An estimated 55.4 million Americans are expected to travel over the holiday
- But a storm system could cause delays today across the southeast
- Read more here: Record crowds are expected to take to the air and roads for Thanksgiving
