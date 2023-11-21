Tuesday morning top stories: Police investigating body found in West Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Body found in West Lubbock

An investigation is underway into a body found yesterday near 25th and Urbana

Police have not identified the body of how they died

Get updates here: Police investigating after body found in West Lubbock

Man indicted for Clovis Walmart fire

A Curry County grand jury indicted Jimmy Guillen for arson and aggravated robbery

Police say the fire caused $42 million in damage

Full story here: Man accused of setting fire to Clovis Walmart indicted by grand jury

Thanksgiving travel rush

An estimated 55.4 million Americans are expected to travel over the holiday

But a storm system could cause delays today across the southeast

Read more here: Record crowds are expected to take to the air and roads for Thanksgiving

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Parker Shofner and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.