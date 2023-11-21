Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Two children struck and killed while walking to school

Photo from aerial footage shows the scene where two children were struck by a car while walking...
Photo from aerial footage shows the scene where two children were struck by a car while walking to school in Maryland.(WJLA via CNN Newsource)
By WJLA via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WJLA) - Two children walking to school died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning.

Officials say the children were hit at an intersection near an elementary school in Riverdale, Maryland.

The children were taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Authorities say the suspected driver is affiliated with the school.

No other details have been released.

Both Riverdale Park Police and Prince George’s County Police are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Department
Lubbock police investigating after body found in west Lubbock
Former Deputy Chief Leath McClure
Lubbock Deputy Chief resigns, says LPD
The driver hit a utility pole in the 1500 block of 40th Street during the pursuit, and one of...
LPD: Two juveniles arrested after Sunday pursuit in Central Lubbock
A motorcycle rider has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a Sunday evening...
Motorcycle rider seriously injured in crash at 98th & Indiana
Red Raider Quarterback Tyler Shough
Joey McGuire comment on Tyler Shough entering transfer portal

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
Travis Kelce says a ‘cupid’ helped bring him and Taylor Swift together
FILE - The Rolling Stones perform at a celebration for the release of their new album, "Hackney...
The Rolling Stones announce 2024 North American Tour in support of ‘Hackney Diamonds’ album
Corporal Lucas Watts is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the line of duty.
‘I saw a dead man come back to life:’ Sheriff says miracle saved deputy who was shot in the head
FILE - Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year.
Here’s how much Thanksgiving dinner costs this year
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Police investigating body found in West Lubbock