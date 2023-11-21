WBU crowns 2024 Miss Wayland

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Adrianna Rich, a 20-year-old junior Biological Sciences major with a Health Administration minor from Groesbeck, was crowned Miss Wayland 2024 Saturday night.

Rich, who was one of seven contestants competing at Harral Memorial Auditorium, receives a $750 scholarship and will represent Wayland Baptist University throughout her year-long reign.

Miss Wayland 2024 contestants (Wayland Baptist University)

Sarah Manchee, a 22-year-old senior Elementary and Christian Ministry major from Amarillo, was the first runner-up and recipient of a $450 scholarship. Celeste Lozano, a 20-year-old senior Biology major with a Psychology minor from Christoval, was the second runner-up and recipient of a $350 scholarship. Aubrey Jaramillo, a 20-year-old senior Sociology major with a minor in Psychology, from Clarendon was the third runner-up.

There was a tie for Miss Congeniality with Lozano and JoNiesha Kennedy, a 22-year-old junior Political Science major with a Spanish minor, from Shreveport, LA, each receiving $100 scholarships. Jaramillo won the Best Interview competition, and the Best Evening Gown competition was won by Jaylee Judd, a 19-year-old junior Business Administration major with a specialization in Mission in Business from Logan, N.M. She received a $200 scholarship. Kennedy, who performed a lyrical dance, won the Best Talent competition. Interview, Evening Gown, and Talent winners each received a $200 scholarship. Amber Lai Wah Seay, a 24-year-old sophomore Business Administration major with a Marketing Management specialization and an Art Entrepreneurship minor from San Jose, CA, also competed for the Miss Wayland crown.

Rich was sponsored by Wayland Softball, and her talent presentation was an entertaining public speaking demonstration of how to hit a softball sprinkled with life applications for the audience. The new Miss Wayland plans to “make her mark” in sport rehabilitation with a vision to optimize athletic recovery.

“I aspire to attend physical therapy school, pursue my doctorate, and eventually establish a cutting-edge practice dedicated to pioneering research and personalized care for athletes, ensuring they bounce back stronger than ever,” she said.

Rich said she entered the Miss Wayland Pageant to “gain valuable friendships” as well as experiences in professionalism, public speaking, and teamwork. She found the annual scholarship program to be “an exciting opportunity to make meaningful connections, broaden my social network, and enhance my personal growth.”

In addition to playing on the inaugural Pioneers softball team, Rich is a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

Kennedy was sponsored by the School of Behavioral and Social Sciences. She is vice president of the Black Student Association and involved in Sigma Tau Delta, Alpha Mu Gamma, Curry Pioneer Leaders Program, Wrestling, and Student Foundation.

Seay sang Sitting with Me for the talent portion of the pageant. She was sponsored by the American Marketing Association. Her hobbies include textile making and fashion, as well as rock climbing and baking.

Manchee was sponsored by the Wayland Honors Program. She is a senior Elementary and Christian Ministry major. She sang and played the piano for her talent. She enjoys making and listening to music, playing games, spending time with her dogs, and being involved in missions activities.

Jaramillo was sponsored by the President Ambassadors. A Wayland cheerleader, she made that activity part of her talent presentation. In addition to being involved in cheer activities, Jaramillo is a member of the Athletic Student Association and Adventure Club. She serves as a President Ambassador.

Lozano sang for the talent competition. She was sponsored by Wayland Track and Field. She is a cheerleader and runs cross country and track events. Lozano is involved in the Association of Student Athletes, Koinonia and Student.

Judd sang the Shania Twain hit Any Man of Mine for the talent portion of the pageant. She was sponsored by the School of Business. Judd is involved in Baptist Student Ministries and Delight Women’s Bible Study. She serves as a Pioneer Preview and Koinonia leader and is an avid sports supporter.

