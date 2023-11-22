Buffalo Bills fan gets wedding ring back after losing it at game 7 years ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) - A Buffalo Bills fan has his missing wedding ring back on his finger after reuniting with the New York Jets fan who found it seven years ago.

Derrick Norman, also known as “Chef,” got emotional at the tailgate before Sunday’s Bills-Jets game. He has been cheering front row for the Bills for decades, but seven years ago, at the Bills’ 2016 Thursday Night Football home opener, he cheered a little too hard.

“I was banging on the wall, cheering and everything, and then I looked up at my hand and noticed my ring was gone. So, I told my buddy, ‘The ring is gone. I lost my ring.’ I said, ‘Man, my wife is gonna kill me,’” Norman said.

Norman and his wife, Rahsaan, got married in 2001. He says the news that he lost his wedding ring didn’t sit well at first, especially since he already had plans to go to an away game.

“So, we was going to Miami for a game. She said, ‘You’re not going to Miami without a ring.’ I think she went over to K-Mart or something and bought just a ring to show ‘he’s taken’... I’ve been wearing it ever since,” Norman said.

Derrick Norman (Ieft), a Buffalo Bills fan, has his missing wedding ring back after reuniting with Bud Bristol, the New York Jets fan who found the ring seven years ago after Norman lost it at a game. (Source: WKBW, Derrick Norman, Bud Bristol via CNN)

But on Sunday, Norman reconnected with Bud Bristol, the Jets fan who found his lost ring seven years ago. Bristol was sitting behind Norman when he lost the ring and helped him look for it. At the end of the game, he found it, but Norman had already left.

“Picked it up… and went to the lost and found. At the lost and found, they wouldn’t take the ring. So, in my pocket, it went,” Bristol said.

Bristol took the ring back home with him to Sodus Point, New York. He tried to track Norman down on social media but never found him.

A few weeks ago, a Bills fan came into the bar where Bristol works. He ended up telling her the story of the ring, and she took his card. Within a week, Bristol and Norman were on the phone together.

“He said, ‘I’m coming to the game to deliver your ring personally when the Bills play the Jets,’” Norman said.

The two men met at the tailgate before the game, and Bristol delivered the long-lost wedding ring, leaving Norman both thankful and emotional.

“I immediately called my wife. I said, ‘He brought the ring back.’ I let her talk to the guy. She thanked him on the phone. I’m over there boo-hooing, all emotional. Good men cry. It’s good for the soul,” Norman said.

Bristol didn’t even end up staying for the game. He just delivered the ring and went back home. He says he knows how important wedding rings are, having been married for 23 years himself.

“Lot of emotion there in that moment, which was really cool. It was great to be a part of it,” Bristol said.

Norman says he’s forever grateful to have the ring back on his hand after seven years.

“Blessings going to come back to him because it’s really, really good people out there – still really good people out there,” he said.

